Saturday, Nov. 28
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer secured an open door/window at the Masonic Center in the 600 block of Masonic Boulevard.
Found/abandoned property near North Watertown Road and Witte Drive was disposed of properly.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services for a call at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct and simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm was made, following an incident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A theft from the 700 block of South Main Street was reported.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets was determined to be caused by inattentive driving by a motorist who was driving without insurance.
