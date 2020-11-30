Saturday, Nov. 28

Officers conducted two bar checks.

An officer secured an open door/window at the Masonic Center in the 600 block of Masonic Boulevard.

Found/abandoned property near North Watertown Road and Witte Drive was disposed of properly.

An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services for a call at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.

A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct and simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm was made, following an incident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

A theft from the 700 block of South Main Street was reported.

A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets was determined to be caused by inattentive driving by a motorist who was driving without insurance.

