Sunday, Nov. 29
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, in the 1300 block of North Watertown Avenue.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway Street.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court.
Someone complained about a person in the 100 block of North Center Avenue who was charged with damage/vandalism of property, resisting or obstructing an officer and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
