Monday, Nov. 30
Someone from Legacy Auto in the 700 block of North Watertown Avenue reported a theft.
A driver was warned for deviating from designated lane in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
A request for extra patrol from someone from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the 300 block of East Church Street was placed on the briefing board.
A traffic accident at Associated Bank in the 100 block of South Main Street resulted in property damage.
