Monday, Nov. 30

Someone from Legacy Auto in the 700 block of North Watertown Avenue reported a theft.

A driver was warned for deviating from designated lane in the 900 block of West Racine Street.

A request for extra patrol from someone from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the 300 block of East Church Street was placed on the briefing board.

A traffic accident at Associated Bank in the 100 block of South Main Street resulted in property damage.

