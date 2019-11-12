Wednesday, Nov. 6
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Copeland Avenue and West Racine Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Someone was warned in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of South Street.
Someone was warned at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street for unlawful use of electronic device.
A fire alarm was activated at the Workforce Development Center in the 800 block of Collins Road.
Thursday, Nov. 7
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported a theft.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted someone at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Someone reported a dog running at large in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at the intersection of Pitzner Parkway and West Spangler Street.
An officer assisted individuals in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street with child custody issues.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and exceeding posted speed limits.
An officer assisted a resident in the 200 block of West Candise Street with an emergency detox.
A warning was issued for a false alarm at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Washington and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Friday, Nov. 8
A resident dropped off a restraining order and injunctions at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Drive.
An officer checked a reported violation of a court order/bail jumping at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Dodge and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer spoke with neighbors in the 800 block of Rosemary Court who were having issues.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted someone at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Someone reported damage to property in the 500 block of East Ogden Street.
Saturday, Nov. 9
An officer assisted with a death investigation and notification in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
A driver was cited at the Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted someone with a suicidal person in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of West Candise and North Main streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of West Racine Street about a property maintenance violation related to junk on their property.
An officer conducted a welfare check of a resident in the 100 block of Candise Street.
An officer stood by in the 200 block of Maggilu Court to keep the peace.
An officer conducted a welfare check of someone at Griffin Auto in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
