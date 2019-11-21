Tuesday, Nov. 19
An officer assisted St. Coletta’s group home in the 800 block of East Racine Street with a client experiencing a mental health issue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Milwaukee Street for driving a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and North Watertown Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
