Monday, Nov. 4
An officer assisted Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road following a report of possible theft of drug/narcotics.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following a complaint from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street of unlawful use of electronic device.
A driver was cited in the 100 block of South Main Street for driving a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
An officer spoke with residents in the 300 block of East North Street about a civil dispute related to a property easement.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
An officer assisted a citizen at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in the 300 block of South Sanborn Avenue and posted a request for extra patrol in the area.
A driver was warned for operating an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Linden Street.
A resident from the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane was warned for dog running at large.
An officer spoke with neighbors in the 800 block of Rosemary Court to keep the peace over problems they were having.
An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.
