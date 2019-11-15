Saturday, Nov. 9
An officer assisted with a death investigation and notification in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
A driver was cited at the Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted someone with a suicidal person in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of West Candise and North Main streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of West Racine Street about a property maintenance violation related to junk on their property.
An officer conducted a welfare check of a resident in the 100 block of Candise Street.
An officer stood by in the 200 block of Maggilu Court to keep the peace.
An officer conducted a welfare check of someone at Griffin Auto in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
