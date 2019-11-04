Monday, Oct. 28
An officer checked a report of a family issue related to an offense against family/children in the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and North Watertown Avenue.
An officer was given drug information from someone at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant for driving with expired vehicle registration and operating with a suspended driver’s license in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Three students were cited for truancy at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident was warned for property maintenance violation of storing a junked vehicle on the property in the 200 block of North Cairo Avenue.
An officer spoke with a resident from Deer Creek Court about drug information.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and East Racine streets following a traffic accident with property damage.
A resident from the 800 block of Leah Court was charged with a court order/bail jumping infraction related to a charge of harassment and violating a restraining order.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Someone was warned for trespassing at St. Coletta in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer checked a report of two students being truant from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Garland streets for exceeding speed limits in a posted zone.
A resident was cited in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive for a dog running at large.
Someone from the 200 block of South Main Street reported a fraud incident.
A driver was cited in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive for failing to stop for an unloading school bus.
A driver was cited in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive for improper passing of a stopped school bus.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Four students from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street were cited for truancy while one student was cited for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, Oct. 31
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road on a warrant pickup, for driving after revocation of driver’s license and driving while intoxicated.
A resident at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road was arrested on a warrant.
A resident from the 100 block of East Henry Street was warned for domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and a suspicious vehicle.
An officer confirmed a false alarm at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctioneers in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Friday, Nov. 1
An officer wrote a report for a traffic accident with property damage that occurred at the intersection of West Racine and Main streets.
A false alarm from Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street was documented.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of North Main and East Ogden streets.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Someone was cited for theft at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of East Racine Street about issues they were having with their neighbors.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Saturday, Nov. 2
An officer checked a reported theft of drugs at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Officers conducted three bar checks in the area.
A library patron was cited for theft of library materials from the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a call at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y.
An officer documented a report of found/abandoned property from the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.