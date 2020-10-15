Saturday, Oct. 10
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the intersection of North Main and East Greenwood streets.
A request for extra patrol near West Spangler Street and Pitzner Parkway was placed on the briefing board.
A notice for property maintenance violation/junk was issued to a resident near North Watertown Avenue and Star Road.
A false alarm was activated in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department for unlawful use of electronic device.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a retail theft.
Sunday, Oct. 11
A driver was arrested at the Racine Street bridge for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
An officer assisted a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources employee with an incident on County Highway N.
A traffic accident involving property damage was reported at the intersection of South Main Street and West Riverview Drive.
An officer assisted another non-law enforcement agency with an animal complaint in the 100 block of East Riverview Drive.
An officer secured an open door/window at the Jefferson Town Hall/St. Coletta building in the 400 block of County Highway Y.
A student from Jefferson High School was cited for truancy.
A patron at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street with an emergency detention/detox.
An officer assisted someone at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Monday, Oct. 12
An officer assisted St. John’s Lutheran School staff in the 200 block of East Church Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the 300 block of East Church Street.
An officer responded to a domestic abuse argument in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
An officer spoke with someone in the 700 block of South Main Street regarding a burning violation.
An officer assisted St. John the Baptist Catholic School staff with a lockdown drill in the 300 block of East Church Street.
An officer spoke with someone at the Jefferson Area Business Center, in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive, about illegal dumping of garbage.
An officer spoke with someone at Alden Estates of Jefferson, in the 1100 block of Collins Road, about a fraud incident.
Someone from Generac, in the 900 block of North Parkway, reported a suspicious person/activity.
Someone from the 300 block of Ruth Drive was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
Someone from Merrill & Son’s Auto Service in the 100 block of North Main Street was made aware of a parking complaint about an abandoned vehicle left for more than 48 hours.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
An officer conducted a bar check at Fairview Sports Bar in the 700 block of Racine Street West.
