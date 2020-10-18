Wednesday, Oct. 14
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Rail Avenue for exceeding speed zones/posted limits, failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted St. John’s Lutheran School staff in the 200 block of East Church Street.
A complaint about harassment was lodged by someone at Leroy’s Auto in the 500 block of East Racine Street.
An officer assisted at Alden Estates of Jefferson in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Leah Court.
An officer assisted a family at the Jefferson Police Department with a child custody problem.
Thursday, Oct. 15
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Hyer Drive.
A traffic accident resulting in personal injury occurred in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer assisted St. John the Baptist Catholic School staff in the 300 block of East Church Street.
Someone reported damage to property in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
An officer mediated neighbor problems in the 800 block of Rosemary Court.
Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident in the 300 block of North Dewey Avenue.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a chronic nuisance/harassment.
Friday, Oct. 16
The sex offender registry was updated for a resident on Sherwood Lane.
An officer assisted at the City of Jefferson compost site on Maple Grove Drive.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 900 block of North Parkway.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
