Saturday, Oct. 17
A driver was warned for operating a vehicle without registration lamps at the intersection of Collins Road and South Grove Avenue.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services staff with a resident in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
Someone reported a dog barking in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone from the 100 block of North Center Avenue reported a theft.
A resident from the 100 block of North Center Avenue was arrested for battery with intent to cause bodily harm.
A suspicious person/activity was reported at Anytime Fitness in the 100 block of West Garland Street.
Sunday, Oct. 18
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted a resident at the intersection of East Green and South Main streets.
Monday, Oct. 19
Someone reported a resident from the 100 block of West Riverview Drive for violation of court order/bail jumping.
An officer assisted a utility in the 400 block of North Sanborn Avenue.
A resident from the 700 block of North Watertown Road was arrested for domestic abuse and simple battery resulting in bodily harm and disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 500 block of Briarwood Court wished to have information about a telephone scam call documented.
A resident from the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and South Ryan streets.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported an animal running at large near South Main and East Dane streets.
Someone from the 400 block of East North Street reported a theft of identity.
Someone from Twice as Nice in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported found/abandoned property.
A resident from the 600 block of First Street was arrested on an emergency detention basis and for resisting or obstructing an officer.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of West Racine and Jackson streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
