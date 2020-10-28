Wednesday, Oct. 21
A student was cited for indecent conduct/language at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A student was cited for truancy at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Thursday, Oct. 22
An officer secured an open door/window in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person/activity in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
An employee from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An officer followed up on a report of unlawful use of electronic device by someone from the 100 block of North Midway Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 23
An officer followed up on a report of found/abandoned property at Jefferson City Hall in the 300 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Street and South Taft Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
Someone from Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street reported an unlawful use of electronic device.
Saturday, Oct. 24
A resident from the 300 block of East Linden Drive was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer followed up on a false alarm from Walmart in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Someone from the 700 block of Lucas Lane reported a fraud attempt.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in 200 block of West North Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Legacy Auto Sales in the 600 block of Rail Avenue.
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person/activity at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person/activity in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted staff at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street.
A traffic accident in the 1500 block of South Main Street resulted in property damage.
