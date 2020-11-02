Sunday, Oct. 25
Found/abandoned property in the 1000 block of South Main Street was disposed of properly.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant pickup for violation of court order/felony bail jumping and operating a vehicle after suspension of vehicle registration at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Road.
A resident was arrested in the 200 block of South High Avenue for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.
A juvenile referral for criminal disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive was made.
A resident in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
Monday, Oct. 26
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person at Anytime Fitness in the 600 block of Reinel Street.
Found/abandoned property at the intersection of Hillside and Ruth drives was disposed of properly.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious activity/person at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of East Linden Drive.
Found/abandoned property at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Grove Avenue was disposed of properly.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 100 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone was warned for criminal trespass at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Someone from the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive provided drug information.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine and East Reinel streets.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious activity/person in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and North Watertown Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 200 block of West North Street.
A person was arrested at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street on a warrant pickup.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
A citation for fraud with insufficient funds in account was issued to a customer at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts office.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a family having an issue in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
