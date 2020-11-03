Thursday, Oct. 29
Someone was cited at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts office in the 300 block of South Center Avenue for writing an insufficient funds check.
Someone from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for unlawful use of electronic device and disorderly conduct.
An officer was assigned to help with an investigation of a death at Panchos Fresh Market in the 100 block of East Dodge Street.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West Candise Street. The person was fine.
Someone reported damage to property at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was cited for emergency detention/detox and disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Main Street.
An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a fraud near West Woolcock and North Elizabeth streets.
Someone reported a theft from Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Someone reported a first-degree sexual assault of a child/fondling in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An alarm at Nestle Purina Petcare in the 100 block of Riverview Drive was activated accidentally.
Someone was cited for arson for burning grass and trash at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Friday, Oct. 30
An officer stood by to keep the peace in 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
A resident from Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street was warned for assault by intimidation/threat/harassment.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Officers conducted five bar checks.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
Several charges including simple battery/bodily harm, disorderly conduct and strangulation were issued to a resident in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue, following a domestic abuse incident.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at the Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.
An open door/window at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street was secured.
Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the 1200 block of Tifwood Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.