Thursday, Oct. 8
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue about a disorderly conduct incident.
Someone from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue reported a theft.
Someone at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue reported being defrauded, and an officer assisted with emergency medical services.
The Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road updated its sex offender registry.
Someone from the 100 block of North Center Avenue reported problems with a neighbor.
A resident was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
An officer assisted a resident who came to the Jefferson Police Department.
A criminal complaint for theft of movable property, criminal damage to property, possession of burglarious tools and burglary at a building or property occurred at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Friday, Oct. 9
A suspicious activity/person was reported at Dollar Tree in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported damage to property in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Street to provide information.
Someone from the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue reported an identity theft.
Someone from Soto Clothing in the 200 block of South Main Street reported two incidents of theft.
An officer was asked to mediate a child custody issue in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
A citation was issued to someone for indecent conduct/language in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
A theft was reported at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 1000 block of Hillside Drive was cited for possession of marijuana.
