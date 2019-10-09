Monday, Oct. 7
Someone was cited at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street for unauthorized presence on school property.
An officer checked the welfare of a student at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
Someone reported a theft from the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone reported a theft from the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer was requested at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
An officer assisted Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road following a report of a suspicious person/activity.
Someone from the 1000 block of South Gafke Avenue wished to have information documented.
An officer responded to an alarm at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 100 block of West North Street.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
A truancy citation was issued to a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Washington streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
A false alarm was activated at Neighbor’s Grill in the 200 block of Golf Drive.
A juvenile referral was made for a student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for criminal disorderly conduct and unlawful use of an electronic device.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Rockwell Street and County Highway K for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to attach rear registration decal/tag.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West Racine.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 500 block of East Church Street.
