Saturday, Oct. 26
Officers conducted three bar checks and fulfilled two requests for extra patrol.
An officer presented a public service talk at the Drug Store in the 100 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked a report of a dog barking in the 500 block of North Main Street.
An officer was advised of a dog running at large in the 500 block of East Elm Street.
A hit-and-run traffic accident that occurred in the 200 block of South Main Street was documented.
Someone was warned at the Revocable Living home in the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue for unlawful use of electronic device.
Information about fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was documented.
Someone from the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was provided emergency detox services following a welfare check.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the Main Street Mobil Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
An officer was asked to keep the peace in the 1300 block of James Court.
Criminal damage to property reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue.
An incident of found/abandoned property near East Racine and South Main streets was documented.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and Garity Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
