Sunday, Oct. 6
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An incident of criminal damage to property occurred in the 200 block of Meadow Court.
A request for extra patrol at the Jefferson Fire Department in the 300 block of East Racine Street was placed on the briefing board.
An officer provided requested assistance from the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
An alarm was activated at a residence in the 500 block of East Spring Street.
A hit-and-run accident occurred at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and South Grove Avenue.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
