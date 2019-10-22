Sunday, Oct. 20
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A criminal complaint was filed for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, criminal trespass to dwelling and fourth-degree sexual assault in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted Emergency Medical Services at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer assited Emergency Medical Services at Sunset Ridge Jefferson in the 800 block of East Reinel Street.
An officer assisted Emergency Medical Services in the 100 block of North Sanborn Avenue.
Someone was warned in the 200 block of West Candise Street for unlawful use of electronic device.
A complaint for damage to property was filed against someone in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal at Annex Road and County Highway W.
A lift assist was provided to a resident in the 500 block of West Linden Drive.
Someone was warned for trespassing at Dollar Tree in the 400 block of South Main Street.
A theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was reported.
Assistance was provided to a suicidal person in the 500 block of Bayfield Drive.
Monday, Oct. 21
A dog was reported running at large in the 600 block of West Madison Avenue.
Someone from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in the 300 block of South Sanborn Avenue reported a suspicious person/activity.
Someone reported littering at the St. Vincent de Paul store in the 1400 block of South Ryan Street.
Someone complained about an animal in the 500 block of North Main Street.
