Wednesday, Oct. 9
A resident from the 800 block of North Jackson Street was found to have a property maintenance code violation.
Found/abandoned property was identified in Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer was called to keep the peace in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer spoke with neighbors in the 100 block of North Central Avenue who were having issues.
An officer was called to keep the peace in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
A resident from the 1000 block of South Gafke Avenue was warned for an animal running at large.
