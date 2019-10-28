Tuesday, Oct. 22
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
Someone from St. Vincent de Paul in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue reported a suspicious person/vehicle.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and Greenwood streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Collins Road.
A fire alarm at the St. Coletta group home in the 100 block of Orchard View Court was activated.
An officer took care of found/abandoned property at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer was called for a family/child offense at 10-33 Liquor in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A request for extra patrol at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
Drug information from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was documented.
A sex offender update was made at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Officers handled three reports of found/abandoned property.
A driver was cited for improper passing while a school bus was stopped in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
Thursday, Oct. 24
An officer assisted with a disorderly conduct incident at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a death in the 1200 block of Hillebrand Drive.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of South Ryan Avenue and South Main Street.
A juvenile referral was made at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for trespass to land and disorderly conduct.
Friday, Oct. 25
An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Leah Court about a property maintenance code violation.
An accident report for a hit-and-run to a parked vehicle at Jefferson Café in the 300 block of East Racine Street was prepared.
An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a motorist driving away without paying for a gas purchase from Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
An officer was assigned to investigate a fraud complaint from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
