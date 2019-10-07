Thursday, Oct. 3
A truancy citation was issued to a student at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer assisted a driver at the intersection of South Jackson Avenue and West Milwaukee Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for someone in the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane.
A request for extra patrol was placed on the briefing board for the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer took care of found/abandoned property in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with someone at the Rock and Bowl Hall of Lane in the 500 block of East Racine Street about a junked vehicle being stored on the property.
A sexual assault was reported in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
Someone was bitten by an animal in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road for unlawful use of electronic device.
Friday, Oct. 4
An officer documented a vandalism incident with damage to property at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A request for extra patrol at West Elementary School in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West was placed on the briefing board.
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a report of a missing/runaway juvenile from Hillcrest Lane.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A request for extra patrol for the School District of Jefferson in the 200 block of South Taft Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
An officer conducted a business check for River’s Edge Farm Market in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 600 block of East Reinel Street about a property maintenance/junk violation.
Someone was arrested on a probation/parole warrant at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with someone about littering at Diversified Investments & Properties in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
Someone reported a theft from Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Someone reported a theft from the Jefferson County Jail in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
A driver was cited at Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue for graduated driver’s license restrictions.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A citation was issued to someone for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
An officer confirmed damage to property at the United States Postal Service building in the 100 block of South Center.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Copeland Avenue and West Racine Street for operating without a valid license.
A request for extra patrol at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Puerner Street and North Jackson Avenue for operating a motor vehicle by permittee without an authorized driver.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and State Highway 26 for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
