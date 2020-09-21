Wednesday, Sept. 16
A traffic accident in the 200 block of Maggilu Court resulting in property damage was reported.
Someone from the 700 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
A traffic accident at the intersection of West Racine Street and Wisconsin Drive resulting in personal injury was reported.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Drive and reported a theft.
Someone from Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street reported that property was missing.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Someone from Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street reported a theft.
An officer was asked to stand by in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street to keep the peace.
A resident from the 200 block of East Truman Street was transported to a medical facility for an emergency detention.
A young person from the Jefferson High School was warned for a tobacco violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.