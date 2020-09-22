Friday, Sept. 18
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Walworth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Saturday, Sept. 19
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of North Sanborn Avenue.
A resident was warned for unlawful use of electronic device in the 100 block of South Marshall Avenue.
An officer conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer responded to a complaint of a domestic abuse argument and disorderly conduct by someone in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Sunday, Sept. 20
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and West Racine Street.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A traffic accident with property damage was reported at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
An officer assisted Sunset Ridge Memory Care staff in the 800 block of East Reinel Street at their request.
An individual was warned for criminal trespass to land following a complaint of a suspicious person/activity at the railroad bridge and West Riverview Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Rockwell and East John streets.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
