Monday, Sept. 21
A traffic accident resulting in property damage reportedly occurred at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets.
A resident reported a dog running at large in the 500 block of East Woolcock Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit on a call in the 700 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
An employee from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a retail theft.
A resident from the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street wished to have information about a scam documented.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 700 block of State Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
A traffic accident occurred at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 100 block of North German Avenue.
Someone reported a fraud at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road and reported a theft of motor vehicle parts.
Someone at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road needed emergency detention/detox services.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Newman Court.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
An officer conducted a welfare check near South Rockwell and East John streets.
An officer mediated a child custody issue in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted a resident in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone from the 200 block of North Dewey Avenue reported a problem with an animal.
