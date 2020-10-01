Thursday, Sept. 24
A resident from Rockview Apartments in the 100 block of East Henry Street was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
A citation was issued to a driver at Speedway gas station, in the 700 block of South Main Street, for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle.
A resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of South Main and West Walworth streets.
Friday, Sept. 25
A driver was arrested in the 900 block of North Watertown Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, deviating from lane of traffic, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Someone at Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street was warned that they were not welcome there.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 400 block of North Main Street.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 600 block of East Racine Street.
Someone from the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive reported a theft.
Someone from the 100 block of North Center Avenue reported a theft.
An officer assisted with an investigation of a reported death at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Someone from near South Gardner Avenue and West Milwaukee Street reported a theft and criminal damage to property.
Someone from the 300 block of East Linden Drive reported a theft.
An officer worked with a family in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive who were having a child custody issue.
Someone reported a traffic accident at Dollar Tree in the 400 block of South Main Street that resulted in property damage.
Someone was arrested at Walmart, in the 1500 block of South Main Street, following a report of a theft.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Henry Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Washington Street.
Monday, Sept. 26
Someone was cited for indecent conduct and public intoxication at the intersection of East Milwaukee and South Main streets.
An officer assisted a resident in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
Found/abandoned property in the 100 block of East John Street was disposed of properly.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and East Clancy streets.
