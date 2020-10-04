Tuesday, Sept. 27
An alarm at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street was activated.
A youth was warned at the Jefferson County fairgrounds for curfew violation.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
A resident from the 100 block of West Riverview Drive was charged with felony bail jumping for violation of court order.
Someone was arrested in the 200 block of East Truman Street for disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and criminal damage to property.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
Monday, Sept. 28
Someone reported an act of vandalism at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was cited for absconding without paying for fuel at BP Amoco in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a theft from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Someone from NAPA in the 400 block of South Main Street reported information about a suicidal person.
Someone at Spin City Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road was warned for trespassing, following a complaint about a suspicious person/activity.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of South Marshall Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Found/abandoned property at the Jefferson Rotary Club in the 100 block of South Main Street was disposed of properly.
Someone from the 100 block of West Riverview Drive reported a violation of court order/bail jumping.
Someone was charged with disorderly conduct at Generac in the 300 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 600 block of South Whitewater Avenue reported damage to property.
Someone reported a theft from the 500 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer mediated a landlord/tenant issue in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
