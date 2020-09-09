Thursday, Sept. 3
A driver was warned at the intersection of South Main and East Racine streets for improper right turn after deviating from designated lane.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A driver was warned for speeding violations following a complaint about a suspicious person/activity at the City Center lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 800 block of Lucas Lane was warned for dog barking, following a complaint about neighbor problems.
Someone from Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street reported a suspicious person/activity.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Someone from the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Someone from PremierBank in the 300 block of South Center Avenue reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
A false alarm was activated at Jefferson City Hall in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Friday, Sept. 4
An officer assisted a family in the 200 block of West North Street with issues they were having.
An officer spoke with someone in the 100 block of South Main Street about unlawful use of electronic device.
A juvenile referral was made following a disorderly conduct incident in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
A sex offender registration listing was updated for someone at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Someone requested a welfare check for another person at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street. The person was fine.
Someone reported a scam to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone complained about a dog barking in the 300 block of South Marshall Avenue.
An animal bite in the 600 block of Fairway Circle was reported.
Saturday, Sept. 5
An officer conducted a compliance check at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Main and West Racine streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, and operating a vehicle without registration lamps.
Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 300 block of East Church Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of North Main Street.
A driver was cited for texting while driving at the intersection of East Dane and South Main streets.
Someone was warned in the 500 block of South Fischer Avenue for chronic nuisance/trespass to land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.