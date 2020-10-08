Wednesday, Sept. 30
An officer mediated a family issue for residents in the 800 block of Leah Court.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and Garity Street.
An officer spoke about a harassment issue with a resident from the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street about a disorderly conduct incident.
Someone reported a theft from a place in the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
Someone from Subway in the 100 block of Collins Street reported a suspicious person/vehicle.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a family in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Thursday, Oct. 1
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Bayfield Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Washington streets.
Information about traffic in the 100 block of South Main Street was documented.
An officer conducted a bar check in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity at Spin City Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Friday, Oct. 2
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone reported damage to property that occurred at the Tensfeldt Boat Launch at East Riverview Drive.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agent with an arrest of a person for public intoxication, carrying an open container and probation/parole violation in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Someone was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and for a warrant pickup at the intersection of North Center Avenue and East Linden Drive.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with discharge of a firearm within 100 yards of a building in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was warned for possession of electronic smoking device or component.
An officer conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A driver was cited on West Plymouth Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to maintain a high-mounted stop lamp.
Someone was cited for public intoxication in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
Someone was warned for unlawful telephone use/harassment and trespassing at the Generac warehouse in the 300 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted a citizen at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported damage to and vandalism of property in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone from Walmart reported a theft.
A resident from the 200 block of East Dodge Street reported a suspicious person/activity.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for truancy.
An officer conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer mediated a family dispute in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
Someone at Griffin Auto in the 1100 block of South Main Street reported an attempted theft and criminal damage to property.
A false alarm was activated in the 600 block of West Racine Street.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of West Stiel Street. The person was fine.
An officer assisted a utility at East John Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of North Main Street. The individual was fine.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
A resident from the 500 block of Collins Road reported found/abandoned property.
A resident from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
