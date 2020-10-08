Wednesday, Sept. 30

An officer mediated a family issue for residents in the 800 block of Leah Court.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and Garity Street.

An officer spoke about a harassment issue with a resident from the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.

An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street about a disorderly conduct incident.

Someone reported a theft from a place in the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue.

Someone from Subway in the 100 block of Collins Street reported a suspicious person/vehicle.

An officer stood by to keep the peace for a family in the 600 block of South Main Street.

