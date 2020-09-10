Sunday, Sept. 6
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
Someone at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue reported missing property.
Found/abandoned property in the 600 block of North Main Street was disposed of properly.
Found/abandoned property in the 700 block of South Main Street was disposed of properly.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
An officer helped with a lift assist for someone in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
An officer helped a resident in the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue.
An officer assisted a resident in the 100 block of West North Street.
A resident was warned for burning grass and trash in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
A hit-and-run traffic accident occurred in the 1200 block of Tifwood Drive.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of North Main Street and the person was fine.
A juvenile referral was made following a battery incident in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue and the individual was fine.
Monday, Sept. 7
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct and possession of narcotic drugs at the intersection of South Kranz and South Braun avenues.
An officer assisted the Eagle View Manor in the 800 block of Collins Road.
Someone from the 200 block of South Taft Avenue reported a theft.
The Jefferson Fire Department and an officer assisted Walmart employees in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a disorderly conduct incident at the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
An officer provided a lift assist to a resident in the 500 block of Bayfield Court.
A resident from the 200 block of West North Street reported a theft.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Linden Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Mechanic Street and North Center Avenue.
