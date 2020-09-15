Wednesday, Sept. 9
Found/abandoned property at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Copeland Avenue was disposed of properly.
An officer assisted someone at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer checked Stoppenbach Park in the 400 block of East Linden Drive following a complaint about a suspicious person/activity.
A traffic accident at the intersection of East Racine Street and Midway Avenue resulted in property damage.
A homeowner in the 100 block of South Marshall Avenue was notified of a property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer conducted a welfare check of a resident in the 100 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road for unlawful use of electronic device.
An employee from Main Street Station-Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street spoke with an officer about a fraud complaint.
Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported a suspicious person/activity.
An officer assisted another agency related to a juvenile runaway in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Thursday, Sept. 10
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and obstructing an officer.
An officer assisted the School District of Jefferson with a disorderly conduct incident in the 200 block of South Taft Avenue.
Someone provided information they wished to have documented at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of North Center Avenue about a complaint related to their dog barking.
A traffic accident in the 500 block of East Woolcock Street resulted in property damage.
An officer assisted someone at BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street.
A resident from the 400 block of West Stiel Street was cited for an animal running at large.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.
Friday, Sept. 11
Someone was warned in the 200 block of West North Street for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct related to drug abuse.
A resident from the 200 block of West North Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk.
A resident from the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 of South Main Street reported a theft resulting in a person being charged with bail jumping/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and retail theft.
Someone from Anson Court was advised of a municipal code violation.
Someone at Jefferson City Hall in the 300 block of South Main Street was warned for disorderly conduct and trespass to land.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Someone at the Milwaukee Street Walk Bridge was warned for obstructing an officer and for chronic nuisance/curfew for minors.
Someone was warned for suspicious person/activity in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Windsor Terrace and West Puerner Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and expired vehicle registration.
Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue reported a theft.
Someone from the 700 block of North Watertown Road reported drug information.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 200 block of Rock Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer checked on a report of suspicious activity/person in the 300 block of East North Street.
An officer checked the welfare of someone at the Stable Rock Winery and Distiller in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy for a person at the jail, in the 400 block of South Center Avenue, who was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
An officer assisted a Jefferson County deputy in the 200 block of East Woolcock Street.
Someone reported a theft from the 500 block of West Plymouth Street.
Monday, Sept. 14
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a call in the 200 block of East Woolcock Street.
A resident from the 500 block of West Plymouth Street reported a theft.
Someone wished to appeal their sex offender residency status.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department and reported a suspicious person/activity.
A resident in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street was notified of a property maintenance/junk violation.
An officer spoke with a suspicious person who was trespassing in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was cited in the 100 block of North High Avenue following a hit-and-run traffic accident.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
An officer conducted a welfare check on a person in the 100 block of North High Avenue.
A hit-and-run traffic accident occurred in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was warned for unnecessary acceleration in the 200 block of Rosemary Court.
A missing/runaway juvenile was reported by someone from the 300 block of North High Avenue.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a youth from the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported a theft.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal in the 200 block of West North Street.
