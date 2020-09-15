Wednesday, Sept. 9
Found/abandoned property at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Copeland Avenue was disposed of properly.
An officer assisted someone at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer checked Stoppenbach Park in the 400 block of East Linden Drive following a complaint about a suspicious person/activity.
A traffic accident at the intersection of East Racine Street and Midway Avenue resulted in property damage.
A homeowner in the 100 block of South Marshall Avenue was notified of a property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer conducted a welfare check of a resident in the 100 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road for unlawful use of electronic device.
An employee from Main Street Station-Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street spoke with an officer about a fraud complaint.
Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported a suspicious person/activity.
An officer assisted another agency related to a juvenile runaway in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
