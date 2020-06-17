JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Activity Center currently offers the Jefferson County Meals on Wheels program for southeast Jefferson County.
More than 2,000 meals were delivered to those in need in the City of Jefferson, Jefferson area and Village of Palmyra area during April and May. Now meals for the Johnson Creek area have been added for delivery to this site.
We truly thank the volunteers who help make this program possible. We are working with the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Jefferson County on helping with protocols to get our regular meal program going — and maybe some other meals options. The telephone number for the Meals on Wheels site is (920) 675-0102.
Center reopening
Last week we announced the Jefferson Area Senior Center will reopen on July 1 with very limited programming. However, the city emergency team is monitoring the uptick in positive coronavirus cases in the area and will have the final say as to when the center can reopen.
The good news is that we have plans for some new programs we wish to start. All programs that the center will pursue can accommodate participants safely, but there will be limitations on how many can participate.
When the center does resume indoor programs, plan on wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and maintaining physical distancing. Staff want everyone to stay safe and healthy while socializing during this unprecedented pandemic.
Farmers market vouchers
For those who participate in the Senior Farmers Market Voucher program, applications will be taken over the telephone by calling the Jefferson County ADRC at (920) 674-8734.
Beware of scams
While we always hope for the best in people, it has come to my attention that there are a multitude of scams coming forward — almost more now since people have been more isolated than usual. Whether it is Facebook, texting or even a land-line telephone, always be aware of who is contacting you or why they are calling.
Hackers and swindlers are very skillful and will do anything to get you to give away your hard-earned money.
Keep in contact
I have been keeping in contact with many people by telephone, email, mailings and
Facebook (Jefferson Senior Center).
Newsletters
The June newsletter can be found at the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly, Four Sisters Restaurant or online at the City of Jefferson website: jeffersonwis.com, go to “For residents,” “Departments” and then “Senior Center.”
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
