JEFFERSON — In November, the Madison Jazz Society awarded grants totaling $9,875 from its School Grant Fund to music programs in 21 Wisconsin schools.
The grants are funding jazz-centered programs designed to help students learn about and perform jazz.
In announcing the awards, MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz stated, "We are very proud that the money awarded this year, and since the program began in 1989 brings the total amount of scholarships and grants awarded by our all-volunteer group to over $137,000. We are pleased that these grants will assist students from all over Wisconsin now and in years to come.
“We are thrilled to see that many schools throughout the state are working to provide opportunities for their students to learn about America’s original art form — jazz," she added.
Two grants were awarded to Jefferson schools. Jefferson Middle School (Jennah Smet and Maggie Paucek, directors) received $500 to help purchase a new amplifier for the jazz band, and Jefferson High School (Kathy Tuinstra-Schereck, director) received $350 to purchase Jamie Aebersold books for their library and support travel to a clinic for the vocal Jazz choir.
Other grants were awarded to Belleville High School (Stephanie Meir, director) — $350 to help purchase sheet music for their jazz band’s use; Beloit Memorial High School (Chris Behrens, director) – $300 to support Jazz clinic led by Ron Carter; DeForest Area High School (Brandon Bautz, director) — $500 to help purchase a Flugelhorn for the jazz band; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School (Brenda Gauchel, director) — $500 to support jazz clinicians to come in throughout the school year; Holmen Middle School (Mary Anderson, director) — $500 to help build curricular portion of Jazz band library; Kickapoo Area School District (Gregory Smith, director) — $500 to help purchase a new bass amplifier for the jazz band; Madison: Orchard Ridge Elementary School (Anne Fraioli, music teacher) — $500 for jazz artist-in-residence program; Mayville High School (James Cooney, director) — $500 to help purchase sheet music for the jazz band library; Menomonie High School (Jacob Karkula, director) — $400 to help hire a clinician to work with jazz students; Middleton: Sauk Trail Elementary School (John Becker, director) — $375 to support “Making Jazz Music Child’s Play” program; Mount Horeb Middle School (Kellen Dorner, director) — $400 to support clinician for 2019-20 Viking Band Show; Oshkosh: Perry Tipler Middle School (Kevin Nutini, director) — $500 to purchase sheet music for the jazz band library; Oshkosh: Webster Stanley Middle School (Nathaniel Miller, director) — $450 to commission a new work for the jazz band by a Wisconsin composer; Platteville High School (Kevin Cooley, director) — $500 to purchase charts to expand jazz band library; Reedsburg Area High School (Scott Bruer, director) — $500 to support Baraboo/Portage/Reedsburg Honors Jazz Project; Salem: Westosha High School (Adam Scheele, director) — $500 to purchase sheet music for the jazz band library; Sun Prairie: Patrick Marsh Middle School (Sharon Haraldson, director) — $500 to support annual Middle School Jazz Festival; Verona High School (Paul Heinecke, director) — $400 to support jazz clinicians throughout the school year; and Wisconsin Dells Middle and High Schools (Matt Roble, Marti Fults and Koreena Wood, directors) — $500 to help purchase middle school Jazz music.
More information on the school grant program and the Society can be found at www.madisonjazz.com. Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance and preservation of and education about jazz.
