JEFFERSON — Do you like to write? On Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 12:30 p.m., the Jefferson Area Senior Center will be offering a socially distanced card writing program to send cards and notes to those who now are isolated due to the COVID pandemic — along with those who are ill or infirmed. Contact center staff at (920) 674-7728 if interested or know of someone who could use a card of cheer.

Holiday Kitchen Band

The Kitchen Band will be meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. No musical skills are needed; just keep a beat to the piano music I play or the recorded music we use.

Conference call party line

For the Dec. 2 Kitchen Band experience, we have a new conference call party line number that those who are homebound can be a part. All you need is a landline or cell phone, call the telephone number and you will be connected to the meeting to be a part of the program.

We will be doing a lot more with this service in the future. Contact the center for more information.

Grab-and-go meals

With weather changing and the uncertainty of the pandemic, Jefferson County offers two options for its hot, noon meal program at the senior center: Meals on Wheels and contactless grab-and-go meals. Meals on Wheels are for those who qualify — age 60 and older. The meal is catered by Feil’s Supper club of Randolph and delivered by volunteers.

The grab-and-go option is for those who still can drive up, or have someone else drive them to the senior center and get the hot meal without leaving the vehicle.

Cost is $4 and persons will be billed once a month from Jefferson County. The food is plentiful and hot, and the people taking part in this program have been pleased. For more information, call (920) 723-0259.

Easy exercise

Easy exercise classes are held Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. These classes are good for those who need movement to keep muscles and joints limber. The class can be done sitting or standing. There is time for walking — either inside or outside of the building.

Toning exercise class

Join Norm and the gang for a toning and walking exercise class on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Bring small hand weights if you wish to use those.

Line Dance

Line dance class is held Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants wear a facemask and are socially distanced.

Listen to good music, move around and socialize. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974 for more information.

Center information

The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.

