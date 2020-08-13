JEFFERSON — The next bicycle riding group at the Jefferson Area Senior Center will meet on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m.
Begin your ride at the senior center. The group rides for a few miles and then comes back. Bicyclists of all skill levels are welcome.
County meals program
The Jefferson County meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meals for those age 60 or older.
Persons must call by noon the day before (call Friday for a Monday meal). Meals cost $4 each and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home.
Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program curbside pickup form only once.
Entrees for week of Aug. 17 are: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday, pepper steak; Wednesday baked, bone-in chicken; Thursday, mushroom pork cutlet; Friday, chicken chow mein over brown rice; and Monday, Aug. 20, Salisbury steak.
Parking lot Bingo
The next bingo at the VFW Recreation Center grounds will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. Players should bring their own chair and something to write on (magazine, clipboard etc.)
Players can use a pen, highlight marker or dauber for the cards. They can sit in their car, in the sun or under the shade of a tree. Cost is $2 for the cards. 10 games are played.
Picnic lunch bunch
The center’s picnic lunch bunch meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park, on Tensfeldt Avenue. This park is the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union (John Street).
Attendees should bring their own lunch and beverage. There are ample picnic tables for distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available. Please do not bring food to share.
Qwixx and Wahoo
Qwixx and Wahoo will be played on Monday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. Everyone wears a facemask and is physically distanced.
Everyone gets their own dice to roll. This is played in the center’s great room.
M-T-W-F exercise
We have exercise classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. Please come after 8:30 a.m.
Classes are led by volunteer leaders. Persons should bring their own hand weights (or soup cans) for use. Persons need to wear a facemask to enter the building and during exercises.
Line dance
Line dance class is held Fridays at 10 a.m. in the center’s great room. Participants will need to wear a facemask to come into the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Book discussion group
The center has a new, later date for its book discussion group: Monday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. (We also might conduct a virtual Zoom group.)
The book we will read is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman. Persons can get the books at their local library. Jefferson Library patrons also can use programs Libby or Hoopla to download books.
Extended tours
The center has some Mayflower Tours travel opportunities for next year. They are as follows:
• Alaska Iditarod Race (air tour), Feb. 28 to March 8, 2021. This trip runs nine days and has 10 meals. Cost is $3,759 per person double or $4,517 single. Persons can save $150 if they sign up by Sept. 8.
Trip-goers will see Fairbanks, Denali National Park and, of course, all of the hoopla up to and the start of the Iditarod race. Price includes airfare and a ride to the airport.
• Musical Myrtle Beach motor coach tour, March 7-14, 2021. This trip runs eight days and offers 12 meals. Cost is $1,659 per person double or $2,168 single. Save $100 if signing up by Sept. 8. Attendees will enjoy Myrtle Beach and free time, three shows, great meals and more.
• America’s Canyon Country air tour, June 24 to July 2, 2021. This trip is eight days and serves 14 meals. Cost is $4,204 per person double or $5,503 single. Save $150 if signed up by Sept. 8.
Travelers will spend one night in Las Vegas, Nev., see six national parks, spend two nights inside Grand Canyon National Park, and much more. The price includes airfare and a ride to the airport.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
