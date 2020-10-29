JEFFERSON — Join the Jefferson Area Senior Center kitchen band this Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m.
We have “instruments” (something to keep a beat to the music) or persons can bring their own. Members stay socially distanced and everyone is asked to wear a facemask.
Center closed
The senior center will be closed for programs on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, due to staff working at the Jefferson polls. The Meals on Wheels and Grab-and-Go program still will be open that day.
Drive-thru brat/hotdog sale
Our drive-thru brat/Nathan’s hotdog sale will be held on the originally planned day of the center’s annual fundraiser — Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or while supplies last.
This also coincides with a Badgers football home game — persons can get their “tailgate” lunch all made up! Staff will be serving a grilled brat (or quarter-pound Nathan’s hotdog), German potato salad (or chips) and a cookie boxed and safely delivered to one’s car in the rear parking lot of the Jefferson Senior Activity Center. Cost is $5. Preorders are suggested by calling (920) 674-7728.
Donations
Can’t attend the sale but still would like to donate? Center staff can use monetary donations to help offset the cost of the food, with checks made payable to City of Jefferson. Staff also can use quart- and gallon-size Ziplock bags and gift cards to Piggly Wiggly and Walmart.
County meals program
The Jefferson meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for persons 60 or older.
The meal still is catered by Feil’s Supper Club and Catering of Randolph. Seniors must call by noon the day before (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 each and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
Qwixx
Qwixx is a dice game played on Mondays at 1 p.m. Everyone gets their own dice, scorecard and pen to use. Participants sit socially distanced.
Foot care
November foot care appointments are full. We are taking appointments for Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, 2021. Cost is $15 and includes a foot soak, nail trim and light massage by a registered nurse.
Easy Exercise
Mondays and Friday at 9 a.m. we have “Doris’ Easy Exercise” class. This class can be done sitting or standing and some walking time is allotted for those who wish to walk. This class is excellent for those with arthritis and sore, stiff joints. Easy movement is good!
Line Dance
Line dance is held on Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants will need to wear a facemask to enter the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974.
Sit and Stitch
Sit and stitch will meet again on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should bring their own craft to work on. The group will be physically distanced and students are asked to wear a facemask.
