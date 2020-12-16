JEFFERSON — The monthly Bunco and Scrunch meal program will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, beginning at 1 p.m. with the Scrunch meal served safely afterward. Cost is $5. Final signup is by Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Bunco is an easy dice game. Everyone sits socially distanced and uses their own dice. Person with the most “Buncos” will get $10. (Prize is split if tied).
Our meal this month is a Towne Inn pizza, served individually to each person sitting distanced. Facemasks are to be worn at the senior center — except when eating.
Money holders
The senior center has a nice variety of holiday card money holder-check holder-gift card holders all for a $1 each. Stop by and check out the card supply. Wear a facemask!
Exercise classes
Exercise classes are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays at 9 a.m. There is no cost. (No class on Friday, Dec. 23 or Jan. 1.) For those that wish to move a bit more, walking is allowed in the great room and outside when it isn’t slippery during class.
Wear a facemask!
Wahoo!
Wahoo! will be played this Monday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. Everyone gets their own playing pieces and cards. We stay socially distanced and everyone wears a mask.
We can teach those that have not played before.
Foot care
Foot care appointments are available for Thursday, Jan. 12. Cost is $15. Call ahead for an appointment.
Book discussion group
Our book discussion group will meet on Monday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The book we will discuss is “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. If you cannot attend the group, but want to just call in and be a part, contact the senior center for the conference call phone number.
Mayflower Tours Value Tour
The Mayflower Value Tour has been postponed until April 2021. The “Musical Myrtle Beach” motor coach tour is April 11-19. The tour is eight days and includes 12 meals.
Cost is $1,659 per person double room or $2,168 for a single. The downpayment is $200 and the insurance is $120. (Mayflower has a no-risk deposit offer until Jan. 31.)
Attendees will stay two nights oceanside in Myrtle Beach. The group will see three shows: “Legends in Concert,” “the Carolina Opry” and “Alabama Theatre.”
They will have free time in Myrtle Beach. One evening they will enjoy a fabulous prime rib and seafood buffet.
On the way home, the group will travel through the Pisgah National Forest and take a tour of Knoxville, Tenn. Call for a full-color brochure.
Mayflower no-risk deposit
Mayflower tours has a no-risk deposit offer between now and Jan. 31 (for travel in 2021). If you need to cancel your travel plans within 60 days of making a reservation, Mayflower will refund your deposit and insurance premium payment. After 60 days from the original booking date, standard terms and conditions apply. This program is perfect for those who sign up for the “Musical Myrtle Beach” tour.
2021 tours
Other tours staff have planned are “America’s Canyon Country,” June air tour; “On the Path of the Pioneer Woman,” October motor coach tour; “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” November air tour; and, once again, “The Iditarod” in February 2022.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
