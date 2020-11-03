JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center drive-thru brat/Nathan’s hotdog sale will be held on the originally planned day of our annual fundraiser — this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or while supplies last.
Staff will be serving a grilled brat or steamed quarter-pound Nathan’s hotdog, German potato salad (or chips) and a cookie, boxed and safely delivered to one’s car in the rear parking lot of the Jefferson Senior Activity Center.
Follow the entrance and exit pattern in the driveway. Persons do not even get out of their car. The cost is $5. Extra brats or hotdogs are $3 each.
Donations
Can’t attend the sale but still would like to donate? Center staff can use monetary donations to help offset the cost of the food, with checks made payable to City of Jefferson. Staff also can use quart- and gallon-size Ziplock bags and gift cards to Piggly Wiggly and Walmart.
Veterans Day
The senior center will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Meals on Wheels and the Grab and Go meal program still will be operating that day.
County meals program
The Jefferson meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for persons 60 or older.
The meal still is catered by Feil’s Supper Club and Catering of Randolph. Seniors must call by noon the day before (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 each and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
Wahoo!
Wahoo will be played on Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. This is a socially-distanced game around a game board with one’s own moving pieces and dice.
Line Dance
Line dance is held on Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants will need to wear a facemask to enter the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974.
Book discussion group
Our book this month is “A Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson. Our book discussion group will meet on Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Contact the senior center to reserve a spot.
Bunco-Scrunch Program
This two-in-one Bunco-Scrunch program will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5.
Sign up ahead as there is a limit of 12 spots for this program. The entrée of the day is a hot ham and cheese sandwich safely served to one’s chair.
Facemasks will be worn except for eating. Everyone has their own dice to use. The Scrunch meal is served after Bunco concludes. $10 will be given to the person with the most Buncos. The prize is split if there is a tie.
Medicare Part D
We usually have the county benefit specialist in the office to help with Medicare Part D questions. Due to the pandemic, protocols have changed and representatives will help with questions via telephone. Call (920) 674-8734 and ask for the benefit specialist.
National Family Caregiver Month
November is National Family Caregiver Month. The dementia specialist of Jefferson County encourages participants to submit a piece of advice for another caregiver to be put in their caregiver newsletter.
When sending in advice, persons will be entered into a raffle drawing for gas and grocery and other gift cards. All advice should be written clearly or typed with one’s full name, address and telephone number.
Persons can email the advice to Heather Janes, Jefferson County dementia specialist, at HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov or sent to Heather Janes, ADRC of Jefferson County, 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson, WI 53549. Send advice by Nov. 15. Persons can contact Janes by contacting the ADRC at (920) 674-8734.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
