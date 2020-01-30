(920) 674-7728
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center has several extended and day tours available for you to “get away” in our fine state of Wisconsin!
A tour preview is next Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. for our “Wisconsin’s Northwoods” trip, Aug. 16-19.
This four-day trip includes eight meals. Cost is $997 per person double and $1,241 single.
Discovery Tours will pick persons up at the senior center. See Waupaca, Wausau, Eagle River, Minocqua, Rhinelander and Bonduel.
A light lunch will be served.
Badger Tours extended trips
“Door County Weekend Getaway,” June 12-14, three days, six meals. Cost is $675 per person double and $789 for a single traveler.
Pickup is at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Each day, take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options, too) and enjoy a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Apostle Islands,” Sept. 8-11, four days, seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double and $949 single. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
Stay at Legendary Water Resort & Casino, tour Madeline Island with included lunch, and take an Island Princess cruise and more.
Badger Tour and Travel
Badger Tour and Travel day tours that center staff is promoting for the 2020 season include:
• “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels,” Sunday, March 29, at the Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
• “Wisconsin Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha,” Thursday, May 28. Enjoy tasting at three wineries and an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo,” Wednesday, June 24. Visit New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundation with an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind., Saturday, July 25. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair, and lots of vendors with good food. Lunch is on one’s own. Cost is $74.
• “Bloodys & Bobbleheads,” Saturday, Aug. 15. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery. Cost is $99.
• “Curd is the Word,” Friday, Sept. 11. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds. Cost is $94.
• “China Lights,” Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking. Cost is $80.
• “Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” — Date to be announced.
Loving your library
Has it been a while since you visited your local library? Come to the Jefferson Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. to hear how it has changed and what it can offer. This visit will touch on the upcoming census in April and what to know about that.
Library staff will be bringing a variety of books to check out and can issue new library cards on the spot for those who do not have one.
Ukulele group
Dust off that ukulele in the closet and come join us at the Jefferson Area Senior Center for an eight-week beginning course of learning to play the ukulele.
The class begins Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. Classes will be held, free of charge, on Feb. 5, 12 and 19; March 4, 11, 18 and 25 and April 1. We welcome our teacher, Kellen Roggenbuck, who has taught and played the ukulele for 13 years.
Come to the first class to see how a ukulele fits in your hand, learn how to strum it lightly and tune the instrument. Even though I have a musical background, I’m learning this too from scratch, so let’s all learn together!
Lunch and Learn
Our next “lunch and learn” class is Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11;30 a.m. Bring your own lunch, a snack or have the Senior Dining meal that day which can be eaten while in the class. Our next class is “The Hawaiian Islands and Maui’s Haleakala.”
Persons who wish to eat the Senior Dining meal that day must call in their reservation by Monday, Feb. 3, at noon at (920) 675-0102.
Lunch on Feb. 4 is glazed ham, buttered squash, peas and pearl onions, honeydew melon, cookie, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk.
Breakfast social
The monthly breakfast social will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Grandparent support group
The grandparent support group will be meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. This is a nice, comfortable group for those who are caregivers or financially responsible for their grandchildren.
It also is for those that have grandchildren in an emotionally tough situation and that care for grandchildren and parents (“sandwich” generation.)
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. Sponsor for the day is PremierBank and Sunset Ridge of Jefferson.
Card-making class
Our bi-monthly greeting card-making class will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. Cost is $3 per card which includes materials, instruction and an envelope for mailing. Participants should bring their own adhesive.
Singing group
The singing group will have a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played Monday, Feb. 3. This is a fun game in which players watch everyone’s shake of the dice and get to use the results for their own scorecard. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterward.
Card playing
Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Cribbage is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. There is no fee.
Cab rides breakfast
The annual Jefferson Cab Rides for the Elderly breakfast will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, at the VFW Recreation Center. Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the door and can be purchased at the senior center.
Extended tours
“Spring Mountain Tour,” May 10-16, 2020, seven days, 13 meals. Badger Tours will pick you up at your home! Cost is $1,599 per person double, $1,899 single. See Hollywood Casino, Daniel Boone National Forest, Smokey Mountains National Park, Paula Dean’s Lumberjack Food Show and more.
“Australia and New Zealand,” Sept. 2-17, 16 days and 20 meals. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,748 single.
Tour Sydney, Cairns and Melbourne, Australia. Tour Queenstown, and Christchurch, New Zealand.
The price includes airfare to and from that continent along with flights to each city. See Barrier Reefs, mountains, cities and more.
Conversation starter
Feb. 5 is National Weatherperson’s Day. Do you watch the news to see the weather? Do you watch it early and late in the day just to see if the forecast has changed?
Are you a person who writes down the weather every day? Do you know someone who does?
Game winners
Sheepshead: Mondays at 1 p.m. — Korky Korban, 47; Ken Kiefer, 46; Elliott Larson, 44; Keith Marsden, 41; Rick Dearborn and Ken Wagner, 37.
Bingo: Tuesdays at 1 p.m. — Carolyn Armbruster, three wins; Shirley Behm; Rene Frier; Allegra Cocos; Irene Gentz; Karen Koenigs; Sally Kressin; John Muskat; Jim Peterson; Deanna Pfeifer; Dave Rickett; Leona Theel; Ann Toth; Doris Walker; Norma Walker and Ruby Wolf.
Wii Bowling: Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. — Averages: Marlene Dianich, 184; Deanna Pfeifer, 176; Russ Schuld, 143. High score: Marlene, 188.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Ellie LeMacher, 61; Judy Torgerson, 59; Doris Walker, 58; Rick Dearborn, 57; Toots Koch and Lois Schoenike, 53; Barb Esch: Door prize.
