Sheila Frohmader

Shown are some of the participants who came in costume for the recent scaled-back Halloween party at the Jefferson Area Senior Center. While the party usually attracts quite a few party-goers, this year, due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, only 12 persons were permitted to take part in the festivities. Pictured here are Barb Chwala, “Purple Pumpkin Eater”; Darlyn Oschmann, “Sea Creature”; Shirley Behm, “Oh Deer”; and Russ Schuld, “Duck Commander-Buck Commander.”

Load comments