Sheila Frohmader
Shown are some of the participants who came in costume for the recent scaled-back Halloween party at the Jefferson Area Senior Center. While the party usually attracts quite a few party-goers, this year, due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, only 12 persons were permitted to take part in the festivities. Pictured here are Barb Chwala, “Purple Pumpkin Eater”; Darlyn Oschmann, “Sea Creature”; Shirley Behm, “Oh Deer”; and Russ Schuld, “Duck Commander-Buck Commander.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.