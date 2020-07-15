JEFFERSON — We all have learned some new life lessons in 2020, which might be interesting to talk about with your peers.
People are invited to meet for an interactive video-chat — either on a computer, tablet or even a land line telephone!
This event will be held on Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. Contact Sheila at (920) 674-7728 or email her at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com by Tuesday, July 21, to learn how to participate.
The session’s guest host will be Andy Boryczka, of Agrace HospiceCare in Madison.
Hey, what do you have to lose? This could be something exciting to try — especially if you are not getting out much now.
Grab and Go meals
There is no in-house dining at the senior center, and has not been for a long while. But, the Senior Dining program can offer persons a hot, “contactless, curbside pickup” for persons age 60 or older beginning Monday.
Persons must call by noon the day before (call Friday for a Monday meal). The new number is (920) 728-0259. Meals cost $4 each and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home.
To participate, fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program curbside pickup form. This form only will need to be filled out once, but persons must have a form filled out to get a meal.
Entrees for next week are as follows: Tuesday, smoked sausage; Wednesday, glazed ham; Thursday, Salisbury steak; Friday, barbeque pork cutlet; and Monday, July 27, lasagna casserole.
Parking Lot Bingo
Parking lot bingo is held at the VFW Recreation Center, 1420 S. Rockwell St., on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Persons can stay in their car or bring a lawnchair and sit outside under a shade tree. Cost is $2 for 10 games of bingo.
Center staff will provide bingo cards. Players can use a pen or a dauber on the disposable bingo cards.
Some people bring a TV table, others use a clipboard or a sturdy book or magazine to help write on. There will be a 50/50 raffle, along with cold soda and water available for purchase. Restrooms are available.
Picnic lunch bunch
Join the picnic lunch bunch on Wednesdays, from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park along Tensfeldt Avenue. This park is at the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union (John Street).
Persons should bring their own lunch and beverage. (This is a great time to patronize a local business with a carry-out lunch or even the new “grab and go” meal options. Call Tuesday to order a meal).
There are lots of picnic tables for social distancing or bring a lawnchair. Center staff will have hand sanitizer available. Please do not bring food to share.
Qwixx and Wahoo
Qwixx and Wahoo will be played on Monday, July 20, at 1 p.m. Everyone wears a mask and is physically distanced. Everyone gets their own dice and playing pieces, too.
M-T-W-F exercise
The center offers exercise classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Classes are led by volunteer leaders. Persons should bring their own hand weights (or soup cans) for use. Participants need a facemask to come into the building and during exercises.
Center information
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.