JEFFERSON — Has it been a while since you visited your local library?
Then come to the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. to hear how the library has changed and what it can offer you.
This visit will touch on the upcoming census in April and what to know about that. Jefferson library staff will bring a variety of books to check out and can issue new library cards on the spot for those who do not have one.
Ukulele group
Dust off that ukulele in the closet and come join us at the Jefferson Area Senior Center for an eight-week beginning course of learning to play the ukulele.
The class begins Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. Classes will be held, free of charge, on Feb. 5, 12 and 19; March 4, 11, 18 and 25 and April 1. We welcome our teacher, Kellen Roggenbuck, who has taught and played the ukulele for 13 years.
Come to the first class to see how a ukulele fits in your hand, learn how to strum it lightly and tune the instrument. Even though I have a musical background, I’m learning this too from scratch, so let’s all learn together!
Lunch and Learn
Our next “lunch and learn” class will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own lunch, a snack or have the Senior Dining meal that day which can be eaten while in the class.
The next class is “Hawaii’s volcanos. Earths largest mountains.”
Students who wish to eat the Senior Dining meal that day must call in their reservation by Monday, Jan. 27, at noon at (920) 675-0102.
Lunch on Jan. 28 is baked, bone-in chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk, and a cookie.
Bingo
Bingo will be played Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. Sponsor for the day is Marquardt Village of Watertown.
Singing group
Our singing group will have a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. There will be no practice on Jan. 29.
Bunco
Bunco will be played Monday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
The person with the most Buncos will win $10 (prize split if there is a tie). The group usually reserves four to five tables for this fun game. Come join us!
Card playing
Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Cribbage is played on Thursdays at 9 a.m. with no fee.
Quilt group
The quilt group will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. in classroom 1. Stop in and meet others who enjoy the same hobby you do!
‘Guys and Dolls’
One more week to sign up for this show! Our group will be going to the Fireside Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. to see the musical “Guys and Dolls.”
Cost is $68. Persons can pay by check, made payable to City of Jefferson, or a Fireside gift card.
The price includes a lunch, show and tip. Lunch includes soup, chicken and ribs, side dishes, Fireside breads, cheesecake, coffee, milk or tea. Transportation is on one’s own. Attendees sit together for the dinner and show.
Badger Tour and Travel
Badger Tour and Travel day tours that center staff is promoting for the 2020 season include:
• “Come Fry with Me,” Friday, Feb. 14. Cost is $104. There will be a fish fry, cocktail and dessert at Hi-Point Steakhouse Supper Club. Also, enjoy a stop at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub.
• “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels,” Sunday, March 29, at the Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
• “Wisconsin Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha,” Thursday, May 28. Enjoy tasting at three wineries and an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo,” Wednesday, June 24. Visit New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundations with an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind., Saturday, July 25. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair, and lots of vendors with good food. Lunch is on one’s own. Cost is $74.
• “Bloodys & Bobbleheads,” Saturday, Aug. 15. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery. Cost is $99.
• “Curd is the Word,” Friday, Sept. 11. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds. Cost is $94.
• “China Lights,” Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking. Cost is $80.
• “Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” — Date to be announced.
Conversation starter
January is National Polka Month. Do you like polka music? Have you ever danced the polka? Do you watch any television shows that feature polka music?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Dennis Rockwood, 64; Ken Wagner, 63; Jerry Schuld, 61; Beverly Schuenke, 44; Roger Gross, 42; Ken Kiefer: Door prize.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Doris Draeger; Rene Frier; Judy Holmes; Karen Koenigs, two wins; Joan Latsch; Jim Peterson; Deanna Pfeifer; Kathy Ryan; Elsie Sauer; Ann Toth; Jerry Vogel, two wins; Susan Weide and Mary Zilisch, three wins.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages: Marlene Dianich, 173; Deanna Pfeifer, 144; Russ Schuld, 129; Claire Thorpe, 121. High score: Marlene, 190.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Will Larson, 64; Rick Dearborn, 56; Lois Schoenike, 55; Judy Torgerson, 54; Irene Gentz and Ellie LeMacher, 51; Maryann Gleisner: Door prize.
