JEFFERSON — Join the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Monday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. for a “MARCH to your own Drum” party.
Enjoy a quick lunch, games and reminiscing. Those who wish may bring or wear something that starts with the letters M or A or R or C or H. (example H equals Hat).
The menu will consist of M-Marshmallow fluff, A-Applesauce, R-Roll, C-Cookies and Chips and H-Ham salad.
Sign up ahead so staff know how much food to prepare. There is no cost for the party but there will be a freewill offering basket put out.
‘Balance, Strength and Focus’
We had a nice turnout last week for our “Balance, Strenth and Focus” class intended to help those who wish to have help with their balance, strengthening their bones and stretching.
The teacher is a professional wellness/exercise leader who has been working in the business for hospitals and for herself, too.
Join us for a six-week class on Mondays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. March 2 to April 6. Cost is $25 with the first class free of charge.
Sign up and pay the first class. (Checks may be made payable to Sue Trier).
Participants should wear comfortable clothing they can move in.
Foot care
Deb Scullin will be at the center on Tuesday, March 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. for the monthly foot care clinic. Cost is $15 and seniors should bring their own towel. Participants will enjoy a foot soak, nail trim and light massage.
Ukulele group
Our ukulele group will meet Wednesday, March 11, at 1 p.m. Note the change in time.
‘Lunch and learn’
Our next “Lunch and learn” class meets Tuesday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m. Seniors can bring their own lunch, a snack or enjoy the Senior Dining meal that day which can be eaten while in the class. The next class is “Yosemite Nature’s Cathedral.”
Persons who wish to have the Senior Dining meal that day must call in their reservation by Monday, March 2, at noon at (920) 675-0102. Lunch on March 3 is beef stew, spinach salad, pear slices, key lime pie, cheddar biscuit, and butter, coffee and milk.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. Sponsor for the day is Sunset Ridge of Jefferson.
Quilting class
Attention quilters! Anyone who likes to sew is welcome to come on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help work on quilts made for the Linus Group and Rainbow Hospice.
St. Patrick’s Day lunch
Persons 60 or older should sign up by Monday, March 16, at noon, for a meal on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17. Enjoy corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, pear slices, chocolate mint torte, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk for a $4 donation or one’s affordable donation.
Badger Tour and Travel
Badger Tour and Travel day tours that center staff is promoting for the 2020 season include:
• “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels,” Sunday, March 29, at the Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
• “Wisconsin Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha,” Thursday, May 28. Enjoy tasting at three wineries and an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo,” Wednesday, June 24. Visit New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundation with an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind., Saturday, July 25. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair, and lots of vendors with good food. Lunch is on one’s own. Cost is $74.
• “Bloodys & Bobbleheads,” Saturday, Aug. 15. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery. Cost is $99.
• “A Delicious Day,” Wednesday, Aug. 19. Cost is $139. Attend a culinary school in the Chicago area and learn from seasoned chefs how to make your own pizza, dessert and sip wine, too.
• “Curd is the Word,” Friday, Sept. 11. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds. Cost is $94.
• “China Lights,” Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking.
• “Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour,” Friday, Nov. 20, Milwaukee. Cost is $104. See Usingers Sausage, Wisconsin Cheese Mart, Milwaukee Public Market, Melt Chocolates and Wisconsin Knitwear, Inc.
Badger Tours extended trips
“Spring Mountain Tour,” May 10-16, seven days, 13 meals. Badger Tours will pick persons up at their home. Cost is $1,599 per person double, $1,899 single. Attendees will visit Hollywood Casino, Daniel Boone National Forest, Smokey Mountains National Park, Paula Dean’s Lumberjack Feud Show and more.
“Door County Weekend Getaway” — June 12-14, three days and six meals. Cost is $675 per person double and $789 for a single traveler. Pickup will be at Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
Each day take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options too) and enjoy a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Apostle Islands” — Sept. 8-11, four days, seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double, $949 single. Pickup will be at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
Stay at Legendary Water Resort & Casino, tour Madeline Island with included lunch, take an Island Princess Cruise and more.
Australia and New Zealand
Our “Australia and New Zealand” trip will be Sept. 2-17 for 16 days and include 20 meals. Cost is $6,049 per person double, $7,748 single.
Tour Sydney, Cairns and Melbourne Australia. Tour Queenstown, and Christchurch, New Zealand.
Price includes airfare to and from that continent along with flights to each city. See the Great Barrier Reef, mountains, cities and more.
Conversation starter
Monday, March 9, is National Meatball Day. What sounds good to you: meatball sandwiches, spaghetti and meatballs, cocktail meatballs or Swedish meatballs?
Inclement weather
If the School District of Jefferson calls off school due to inclement weather, the senior center will be closed and there will be no Senior Dining or Meals on Wheels for the day.
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Jim Schauss, 56; Susan Kramer, 52; Joanne Gross, 42; Rick Dearborn, Bill Schiferl and Ken Wagner, 41.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Carolyn Armbruster, two wins; Natalie Buckingham, Shirley Jensen, Darlyn Oschmann, Jim Peterson, Dave Rickett, Florence Veith and Jerry Vogel; Dale Zilisch, two wins; and Mary Zilisch, three wins.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages — Marlene Dianich, 258; Deanna Pfeifer, 195. High score: Marlene, 258.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Ken Kiefer, 57; Shirley Behm and Jerry Schuld, 55; Paul Camacho, 54; Lois Schoenike, 41; Irene Gentz: Door prize.
