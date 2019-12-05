JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center is looking for volunteers interested in spreading some holiday cheer to children with a letter-writing project.
Center staff will meet Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 p.m. and expect this social, sit-at-a-table project to last no more than an hour and a half.
Lunch beforehand will be provided by center staff with the Jefferson County Senior Dining program at 11:45 a.m. Persons must be 60 or older to participate and must sign up for lunch by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Lunch will consist of baked, bone-in chicken, twice-baked style mashed potatoes, three-bean salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie, bread and butter, coffee and milk.
Contact Sheila for more information or to sign up for lunch at (920) 674-7728.
Foot care
Foot care will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Everyone who comes during that time will be seen. Cost is $15. Participants should bring their own towel.
Restaurant of the Month
Our Restaurant of the Month group will be going to Four Sisters Restaurant in Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11;30 a.m. Men and women are welcome to sign up.
Lunch and transportation are on one’s own.
Sign up ahead so organizers know for how many to make a reservation.
Scrunch
The December Scrunch meal will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at 3:15 p.m. Cost is $3. Persons must sign up by Friday, Dec. 13.
The menu that afternoon will be hot turkey sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, dessert and a beverage.
JHS Choirs
The Jefferson High School Choirs will perform at the senior center on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend this free concert.
Come and support local youth and their musical endeavors!
Senior Dining lunch that day will consist of Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, spice cake, bread and butter, coffee and milk.
Sign up for lunch by Tuesday, Dec. 17, at noon. One must be 60 or older to eat the lunch.
Bingo
Bingo will be played Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson.
Senior Dining gift cards
Gift cards are available for any Jefferson County Senior Dining meal site or meals-on-wheels participants. Cost is $4 and cards may be purchased at the senior center.
Fireside shows
If people ask you what you want for Christmas, tell them a Fireside Dinner Theater show ticket with the Jefferson Area Senior Center for 2020. The shows we are going to are:
“Guys and Dolls,” Wednesday, March 11. Cost is $68.
“Church Basement Ladies-Mighty Fortress,” Thursday, April 16. Cost is $68.
“What Happens in Vegas Live Band,” Thursday, June 11. Cost is $68.
“Holiday Inn,” Thursday, Oct. 20. Cost is $68.
Pay when signing up for these shows. Persons can use check (payable to City of Jefferson), cash or a Fireside Theatre gift card. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. for each show.
Badger Tour and Travel
Day tours that we are promoting for the 2020 season include:
“Come Fry with Me” — Friday, Feb. 14. Cost is $104. There will be a fish fry, cocktail and dessert at Hi-Point Steakhouse Supper Club. Also enjoy a stop at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub.
See “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels” on Sunday, March 29, at Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
“WI Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha” — Thursday, May 28. Cost is $104. Enjoy tastings at four wineries and an included lunch.
“Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo” — Wednesday, June 24. Cost is $104. See the New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundation and included lunch.
“Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind. — Saturday, July 25. Cost is $74. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair and many food vendors. Lunch is on one’s own.
“Bloody’s & Bobbleheads” — Saturday, Aug. 15. Cost is $99. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery.
“Curd is the Word” — Friday, Sept. 11. Cost is $94. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds.
“China Lights” — Tuesday, Sept. 29, Hales Corners. Cost is $80. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking. “Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” — Date to be announced.
Conversation question
Dec. 8 is National Brownie Day. Most people enjoy a brownie dessert. Do you have a favorite dessert or sweet you like to eat at the holidays?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Nov. 25 — Charles Wachter, 84; Ken Wagner, 65; Roger Gross, 63; Joanne Gross, 59; Bill Schiferl, 54; Joe Miller: Door prize.
Dec. 2 — Rick Dearborn, 47; Jerry Schuld, 44; Randy Hoefs, 42; Bill Schiferl, 37; Keith Marsden: Door prize.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Nov. 26 — Allegra Cocos; Georgiana Gates; Judy Holmes; Darlyn Oschmann, two wins; Jim Peterson, three wins; Deanna Pfeifer; Irene Reichert, two wins; Eleanore Riedl; Florence Veith and Mary Zilisch, two wins.
Dec. 3 — Carolyn Armbruster, two wins; Don Fischback; Rene Frier; Judy Holmes, two wins; Shirley Jensen; Rick Kohl; Joan Latsch; Jim Peterson, two wins; Irene Reichert, three wins; Dave Rickett; Connie Sleger; Florence Veith; Jerry Vogel; Doris Walker; Dale Zilisch.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Nov. 21 — Jerry Schuld, 69; Darlyn Oschmann, 66; Florence Veith, 64; Lois Schoenike, 60; Korky Korban, 59; Ellie LeMacher: Door prize.
