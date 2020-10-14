JEFFERSON — With the COVID pandemic, the Jefferson Area Senior Center cannot have its annual first Saturday of November fundraiser, but that isn’t stopping staff from having the raffle and drive-through brat sale.
The raffle drawing will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. There will be several cash prizes, gift cards to Piggly Wiggly, Kwik Trip and more places, and chamber bucks. Persons need not be present to win.
The drive-through brat sale will be held on the originally planned day – Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or while supplies last. This also coincides with a Badger football home game — you can get your “tailgate” lunch all made for you! Center staff will be serving a grilled brat, German potato salad (or chips) and a cookie boxed and safely delivered to one’s car in the back parking lot of the Jefferson Senior Activity Center. Cost is $5. Pre-orders are suggested by calling (920) 674-7728.
Programs
I’ve had some people tell me that they are looking for certain programs listed (Foot care, Bingo, etc.) in this newspaper column. While we have those programs, they are by signup only and the programs have filled rather quickly due to the limited number of people allowed in each activity.
If interested, call the center to see if there is availability. Persons also can view the center newsletter on the City of Jefferson website: jeffersonwis.com. Go to Residents, Departments and Senior Center.
Book of the Month
Our next book discussion group book is: “The Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanna Fluke. This also was made into a movie for the Hallmark Movies and Mystery Channel. The group will meet this Monday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The book can be found at the local library.
Lunch meals
The Jefferson meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for those 60 or older.
The meal still is catered by Feil’s Supper Club and Catering of Randolph. Persons must call by noon the day before (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 each and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
Entrees for week of Oct. 19: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday, Salisbury steak; Wednesday, smoked sausage; Thursday, teriyaki chicken; Friday, Swedish meatballs; and Monday, Oct. 26, Swiss steak and mashed potatoes.
Easy exercise
Mondays and Friday at 9 a.m. we have “Doris’ Easy Exercise” class. This class can be done sitting or standing and some walking time is allotted for those who wish to walk. This class is excellent for those with arthritis and sore, stiff joints. Easy movement is good!
Toning class
Tuesday is “Toning with Norm” with toning exercises done sitting and standing, along with walking. Facemasks will need to be worn while exercising.
Line Dance
Line Dance is held Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants will need to wear a facemask to enter the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974.
Sit and Stitch
Sit and stitch will meet again on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should bring their own craft to work on. The group will be physically distanced and students are asked to wear a facemask.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like the center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
