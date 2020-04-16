JEFFERSON — They won’t get the bonus of enjoying meals catered by the Bon Ton or the inspiration of hearing all of the different Rotary speakers, but Jefferson’s Student Rotarians for April still have earned the honor.
Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” mandate means that this month’s Student Rotary honorees from Jefferson High School won’t get to join the club, as is customary, for a month of luncheons and speakers.
And the Jefferson Rotary Club is not meeting face-to-face either during the coronavirus pandemic. Rather, individual members are tuning in to meetings online from their home computers.
It’s a strange period in Rotary history and an even stranger period in the lives of these high school seniors who have had a full slate of sporting contests, club activities, music and arts events and honors banquets erased by necessity.
Instead, the recognition for this month’s honorees will be remote, just like the online schooling they suddenly have taken on.
The April Student Rotarians — selected for their scholarship, involvement, leadership and community service — include Clara Ball of Sullivan, Rachel Slaybaugh of Johnson Creek and Elijah Tackman of Jefferson.
Clara Ball
An only child, Ball, 17, is extensively involved in 4-H, clubs and sports. Outside of her extracurriculars, she also enjoys the hobbies of crocheting, photography and cultural arts.
“I have been showing pigs for seven years, and it has truly shaped me into a well-rounded person,” Ball said. “By showing pigs, I have learned perseverance, responsibility, hard work and leadership.
“This year, I am taking a class called Anatomy and Physiology, and I enjoy it very much,” she added, noting that this ties in well with the major she is interested in pursuing: Nursing.
Her extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School has included basketball, soccer, golf, Tomorrow’s Hope Club and its leadership committee, Health Occupation Students of America (activities coordinator/reporter), Best Buddies, Rotary Interact, National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
Ball has been involved in 4-H since the fifth rade, serving as treasurer and president of her club.
At fair, she shows pigs, and also enters photography and cultural arts. She won Overall Showman with her pig last year and has qualified for state fair, as well as winning Awards of Excellence in photography and cultural arts.
Also through 4-H, she has served on the county Meat Animal Project Committee.
Her community service has included judging Cloverbuds at fair, assisting with Vacation Bible School, helping with the Tomorrow’s Hope Hope Fest, assisting with Hoops for Hope, promoting Dairy Month through 4-H, making tie blankets for area hospitals, taking part in the Harry Potter Fest parade, helping with the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, volunteering at the Rome Fireman’s Breakfast, and more.
After graduation, Ball plans to attend a four-year university to attain a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Toward that end, she signed up for Certified Nursing Assistant training while still in high school.
Rachel Slaybaugh
Slaybaugh enjoys art, creating illustrations and animations, hiking, kayaking, traveling, reading and writing.
Her extracurricular activities in high school have included National Art Honor Society (president), Best Buddies (vice president), National Honor Society, and CATS (Certified Auditorium Technical Support.)
Since the sixth grade, Slaybaugh has been a soccer goalkeeper, but this year she switched to cross-country.
Her community involvement has included volunteering at the Watertown Humane Society, helping organize Best Buddies activities, assisting with the Christmas Neighbors food and clothing drives through National Honor Society, and volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul.
After high school, she plans to attend Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia to major in illustration or animation and to minor in Business.
Elijah Tackman
One of six siblings, Tackman hopes to follow in the footsteps of his high-achieving older siblings. They have instilled in him lots of drive, but also given him lots of one-of-a-kind memories like being duct-taped to a pole or sneak-attacked in the middle of the night.
His extracurriculars have included golf, soccer, J-Club, serving as a soccer referee and assisting with recreational soccer.
His community involvement has included volunteering at the fairgrounds at an anti-vaping and anti-nicotine stand. Through Soaring to Service, he has assisted in community cleanups, and he also has worked the concession stand for the local recreational soccer team.
After graduation, Tackman plans to attend a four-year college but has not yet settled on a course of study. He hopes someday to return to the Jefferson community.
