JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club has named four Student Rotarians for the month of December, all seniors at Jefferson High School.
The honorees have the chance to join the Rotarians at their weekly meetings during this month and hear a variety of speakers.
The December honorees include Reese Gee, Claire Peachy, Alex Ellifson and Osiel Dominguez.
Reese Gee
Gee, the oldest of three children, enjoys running cross-country and playing softball. She has played the piano since the second grade, and participates in Solo and Ensemble and recitals every year.
She also enjoys traveling and is signed up for the upcoming school Europe trip.
Her extracurricular involvement while at Jefferson High School includes three years as a class representative for Student Council; two years in National Honor Society, for which she serves as secretary; two years with Rotary Interact; two years in forensics; four years in History Bowl, and two years with Eagle Crew.
In sports, Gee has been with the school softball team for four years and has played club softball since second grade. She also has been on the high school cross-country team for four years.
She served as a Badger Girls State representative as a junior and as a sophomore participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) conference.
In terms of community service, Gee has volunteered through Rotary Interact, helping with the Kids Against Hunger effort, packing dried food bags for locals as well as children from Nicaragua.
Through RYLA, she has volunteered for the Reach-A-Child organization, collecting and distributing books for children in emergency situations.
Gee also has volunteered at Alden Estates, playing piano for the local residents.
Through National Honor Society she took a leadership role organizing the Teachers Appreciation Week and the Special Olympics Friendship Walk.
She also has helped decorate the summer prom event at St. Coletta of Wisconsin.
Lastly, through Student Council, she has helped organize the Christmas Neighbors food drive, assisting with collecting, sorting and distributing food, and also worked a shift at a local pancake breakfast.
After graduation from Jefferson High School, Gee plans to attend a four-year university to major in political science or English and might consider a law degree.
Claire Peachy
Peachey has two older brothers and one older sister. She is involved heavily in softball and volleyball through high school and club sports.
She loves travel and enjoyed being part of the school's Europe trip as a junior. She also is active in the band, playing trumpet.
Peachey's extracurricular involvement includes four years of volleyball; four years of softball, for which she served as team captain; one year of basketball; four years with the AFS foreign student club; four years with Health Occupations Students of America; four years with J-Club; two years with Rotary Interact; three years with the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and one year with the Tomorrow's Hope Club.
Her community involvement has included volunteer work at Santa's Breakfast, Lunch Buddies mentoring at West Elementary School, teaching at youth softball and volleyball camps, helping with Christmas decorations at Alden Estates, setting up the Tomorrow's Hope Kids Fit, volunteering at the chili cook-off, helping organize Hoops for Hope half-time activities, helping with local volleyball and basketball tournaments, assisting at Christmas Neighbors, and making tie blankets to benefit the homeless.
Following graduation, Peachey plans to attend a four-year university, and is looking into various possibilities in math and science.
Alex Ellifson
Ellifson, the eldest of three sons, lives in rural Helenville on a hobby farm, raising goats, pigs and turkeys.
A percussionist in the school's Concert Band, he also enjoys playing his drum-set at home.
He also is an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, hiking and generally just spending time outdoors.
His extracurricular activities include two years with National Honor Society, four years on the cross-country team, four years on the swim team, four years on the track team, four years with the AFS foreign student club and two years with Skills USA.
In the community, Ellifson is a longtime member of the Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club, for which he served as vice president as a freshman. Through county 4-H, he serves as a Goat Junior Leader and Poultry Junior Leader. He also has served as a camp counselor at the Upham Woods state 4-H Camp.
He also took an active part in the St. Peter's youth group as a freshman and sophomore.
His volunteer service is extensive. He has done bell-ringing for the Salvation Army, helped coordinate roadside cleanups through 4-H, volunteered at Jelli's Market Dirt Days, tied baby blankets for babies born at Fort Memorial Hospital, gone caroling to area group homes, volunteered with Christmas Neighbors, and served at the Loaves and Fishes free meals program in Watertown.
Following graduation, Ellifson plans to attend Edgewood College and pursue a bachelor's degree in science in the area of genetic engineering. He said he hopes to help find a cure for degenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, which, he said, slowly is pulling his grandfather away from his family.
Beyond his undergraduate degree, he said he hopes to continue his studies in genetic engineering at the master's and doctoral levels.
Osiel Dominguez
Dominguez is an only child, living with his mother and grandma. His mother works full-time in a factory at Diesel Forward in Windsor and also makes ends meet by working a second job as an auction clerk. Dominguez himself works at Walmart.
When he has free time, Dominguez enjoys keeping fit in the school weight room and reading scientific books by prominent professors such as Neil deGrasse Tyson and Jordan Peterson. He also draws regularly but said he does not consider himself an artist.
His extracurricular involvement has included soccer, swimming, Philosophy Club, the district's Strategic Planning Team, Coding Club, Ukulele Club, Rotary Interact, Model U.N., National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
Dominguez also was selected as a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards conference participant.
His community service has included volunteering with the Jefferson Food Pantry, helping coach youth soccer, assisting at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars' Christmas Breakfast, volunteering for Christmas Neighbors, and taking part in the Warriors and Wizards Festival parade through Rotary Interact.
After graduation, Dominguez plans to attend a four-year university to study engineering or psychology. He said his curiosity is sparked by learning about how the mind works and how creative problem-solvers carry out their work. He also has a passion for soccer and wants to play on the collegiate level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.