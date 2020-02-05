JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring five Jefferson High School seniors as Student Rotarians for the month of February.
The students were selected for their academic efforts, extracurricular and community involvement.
The honorees join the Jefferson Rotary Club for its regular club meetings this month, and have the opportunity to hear from various speakers about community and international topics.
Honorees for February include Anna Kallsen, Olivia Ganser, James Monogue, Dennise Saenz and exchange student Francesca Volpe.
Anna Kallsen
Kallsen, of Jefferson, attended East Elementary School as a youngster. She has one sibling. Her interests include music, soccer and tennis.
Her extracurricular involvement while at Jefferson High School has included tennis, soccer, band, steel drum band, jazz band, pit band, band council, Student Council (class vice president as a freshman), Rotary Youth Leadership Awards conference, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Rotary Interact and National Honor Society, for which she chairs the club's spring service project.
Kallsen also participated in Badger Girls State, where she was elected to represent the "State Superintendent of Schools" position. As the sole student in the state so honored, she has been able to participate in a number of special events, including the ceremony at which Wisconsin's 2020 Teachers of the Year were honored.
Her community involvement has included volunteering at the Rotary Club's Breakfast with Santa and setting up for the Rotary's Beer and Wine Tasting fundraiser; serving at the Jefferson Fire Department breakfast, working the recreation soccer league concession stands, assisting at a girls' soccer clinic, helping set up for East's Halloween dance and cleaning classrooms at the area school.
After graduation from Jefferson High School, Kallsen plans to attend a four-year college and is interested in investigating potential careers in medicine or politics.
Olivia Ganser
Ganser, a Jefferson resident, has one sister. She keeps busy with sports, including volleyball, basketball and track, working as a lifeguard in the summer and teaching swim lessons.
Her extracurricular involvement during high school has included swimming, basketball, track cross-country, volleyball, playing for the traveling AAU basketball team "Wisconsin Academy," Student Council, the AFS foreign student club, Rotary Interact and National Honor Society, for which she serves as treasurer.
In the community, Ganser has volunteered coaching a youth basketball team, been active in her church, helped with its fall festival and other functions, assisted with the school's Christmas Neighbors effort, and volunteered with the Rotary Club's Breakfast with Santa.
After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she will be playing basketball. She has not yet decided on a major.
James Monogue
Monogue, a Jefferson resident, has one sister. His hobbies include basketball, football, watching sports with his father, watching movies, and spending time with friends and family. He also enjoys trivia, history, government, statistical analysis of sporting events and sports journalism.
His extracurricular involvement in high school has included football, basketball, History Bowl, Student Ambassadors and J-Club.
In the community, James volunteers at Jefferson youth football, and basketball camps and tournaments, and serves as a student mentor at Jefferson Middle School. He also has acted as the Jefferson Fire Department "Fire Pup" mascot during National Fire Prevention Week, served as a mentor for the Youth Frontiers Courage Retreat, helped put up Christmas decorations at Alden Estates, and served as a scorekeeper and timer at track meets.
After graduation, Monogue plans to continue his education and athletic career at a four-year university in the Midwest with the goal of majoring in education, history or communication studies.
Dennise Saenz
Dennise Saenz, of Jefferson, is the oldest of three siblings. She loves to attend sporting events, and is interested in psychology and true crime, as well as developing her ability as a makeup artist.
Her extracurricular involvement during high school has included volleyball, Latino Club, Rotary Interact and the Prom Committee.
In the community, she has helped translate for Spanish-speaking families at Christmas Neighbors, assisted with a Health Occupations Students of America fundraiser for pediatric cancer, helped set up the St. Coletta prom, caroled at Alden Estates, done door-to-door collections for Christmas Neighbors, helped with the AFS chili cook-off, served on prom committee and helped at sporting events at the concession stand.
After graduation, Saenz plans to attend a four-year university. She said she hopes eventually to become a certified Spanish language interpreter.
Francesca Volpe
Volpe, an exchange student from Italy at Jefferson High School this year, is staying with the Kellogg family during her year in Jefferson.
She has one older brother who lives in the United Kingdom.
Her hobbies include volleyball, archery, reading, computer science and playing the piano.
At Jefferson High School, Volpe has been involved in volleyball and gymnastics as well as the AFS foreign student club. She plans to take part either in softball or soccer in the spring.
Her community service has included helping with a community food drive and assisting with the Bridge Church kids' program.
She plans to return to Italy after finishing her year as a member of Jefferson High School's Class of 2020. She will conclude her education in Italy and then she would like to go on to college, with an undetermined major.
